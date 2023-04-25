Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce’s governing board has set a transition plan into place for its president.

The action came Monday as the board of directors formally accepted the resignation of Chamber President and CEO Krista Ratliff, effective May 31. That action was accompanied by a decision to designate Chamber Executive Vice President Taron Epps as interim president and CEO, effective May 1. The overlap ensures a smooth transition in leadership, said Board of Directors Chairman Dustin Hilliary, who also said that by week’s end, he plans to name the search committee that will find a permanent replacement.

