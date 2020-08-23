The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce has launched a new health lifestyle campaign to help connect residents with resources to local agencies focusing on mental health, physical fitness, and nutrition.
Following the completion of the Spring healthy initiative campaign, 100 Mile Chairs Challenge, The LFSCC has begun a new initiative called The Lawton Fort Sill Health Hub. The hub is a new healthy lifestyle campaign offered by the Lawton Chamber to help connect residents with resources to local agencies focusing on mental health, physical fitness, and nutrition. In addition to providing helpful tools, there will also be a social media support group available for those interested in sharing and connecting with other residents as they adopt healthier lifestyle practices.
“During my time as the Chairman of the Board, I committed to the focus on identifying and assisting in the needs of residents as it relates to a healthy workforce”, said Past Chairman and President of Cosmetic Specialty Labs, Jennifer Ellis. “We have recognized that physical fitness is one component of developing an overall healthy lifestyle and we would like to equip residents with additional tools highlighting various health topics to incorporate in all facets of life”.
To learn more about the Lawton Fort Sill Health Hub, please visit the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber website at lawtonfortsillchamber.com or join the Facebook group located on the Lawton Chamber page.