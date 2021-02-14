The management company hired to operate the retail side of Central Mall already is working with current tenants and implementing tactics to bring new business into the facility.
Intouch Management Services was hired by the FISTA Development Trust Authority in January to manage the retail and common areas within the mall after the City of Lawton signed papers purchasing the commercial facility Jan. 5. City officials purchased the mall so some of its vacant storefronts could be renovated into space for the military defense contractors expected to become tenants of the FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA). The City Council also created the trust authority specifically to handle that activity.
City officials, council members and trust authority members have said repeatedly they want the retail and food service tenants already operating in the mall to stay, providing their goods and services to the FISTA tenants and their employees, as well as the community at large. The FISTA trust authority hired Intouch Management to handle those retail tenants and mall common areas, leaving the trust authority and Executive Director James Taylor to operate the FISTA.
Jason Wells, who co-owns Intouch Management with Nova and Eric Fleske, offered an update on the activities he and his partners have been handling as they clear problems with existing tenants and pursue new tenants for vacant retail storefronts.
“The dust is starting to settle a little bit,” Wells told FISTA trust authority members earlier this month.
Wells said Intouch Management is advertising the mall on nine national listing services, showing the logos of commercial entities already in the commercial complex as well as businesses operating on Southwest C Avenue to the north and Southwest 2nd Avenue to the east. To date, 651 people have viewed the mall information on those national sites, and Wells said Intouch Management is negotiating with 12 prospects. Two entities have completed application processes; there also are six specialty leases (which could be things such as short-term kiosks set up in common areas).
Of the 624,984 square feet of space identified in Central Mall, 205,181 is designated to the FISTA, most associated with the former Sears and Dillard’s department stores and the former IBC Bank on the mall’s north side. There is 246,067 square feet of leased retail space, with another 72,508 square feet of vacant retail space.
The mall has 65 active leases and 18 expired leases (meaning, tenants are operating without leases). Retail space has a 69 percent occupancy rate, with 17 empty storefronts available to new tenants.
The mall also has nine tenants in default, meaning tenants who vacated their spaces without playing all their bills. Intouch and, ultimately, the trust authority, will be pursuing options to recover that money, said Wells and Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk, the council’s representative on the trust authority.
Officials have estimated Central Mall has an estimated $979,463 in past-due collections, to include $230,268 in January rents that will be repaid to the City of Lawton by the mall’s former owner under the terms of the sales contract. There is about $660,000 in past due payments that were not collected by the former owner, and Burk and other trust authority members have said they will pursue those funds.
Nova Fleske said accountants predict about half of the money due to FISTA can actually be collected. Some tenants already have begun making payments on those past due bills. Last month, trust authority members said completion of the sale of J.C. Penney’s parent company would allow that tenant to pay back about $200,000 in past due funds.
Burk said the fact the trust authority has its own management company will make the process easier.
“The good thing: we own our own future,” he said.
Wells said Intouch Management also is developing a master plan that will explore options for “outparcels,” areas on the edges of the parking lot that can be developed. Some potential FISTA tenants also have asked about development in those areas, trust authority members said.
Trust authority members highlighted other good news, including the fact that Intouch Management was able to retain all 17 mall staff members. Wells said the company also has begun making other upgrades that benefit employees, tenants and customers, to include installing wifi throughout the mall. Officials also moved forward with about $33,000 in repairs to a collapsed sewer main on the mall’s west side, which hampered operations for some tenants in early January. Burk said the line has been repaired and damage caused by that work is being fixed.