Central Mall will open at noon Monday, unless weather conditions worsen, according to Nena Hardy, property manager.
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low -1F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch..
Updated: February 14, 2021 @ 5:25 pm