Bigger and better, that’s what city planners have in mind for this year’s Freedom Fest this Independence Weekend in Elmer Thomas Park.
From 5-9 p.m. today and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, the Lawton community will come together to celebrate our independence.
The largest firework display in Southwest Oklahoma on Saturday night will be even bigger this year, according to Jason Poudrier, administrator from the City of Lawton’s Arts & Humanities Division. Bigger also will be the food and sales selection for visitors, as the amount of vendors has almost doubled compared to last year, from 31 to 57.
Children can enjoy one, or all, of the 20 bounce houses in the Bounce House Park for an admission fee of $5 for the entire day. Two different stages will host a variety of bands and musicians over the course of the two days, from the 77th Army Band to Princesses, Senseless and Gavin Talor, among others.
There also will be two contests. The Inaugural Classic Chevrolet Soapbox Derby will take place at 6 p.m. today, with the Bar S Hotdog Eating Contest following shortly after at 7 p.m. An interactive Pop-up Play in the Park will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Freedom Fest will close out with a fireworks show that is slated to begin at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.