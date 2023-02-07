Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Hannah Ralls, Fletcher, attempts to rough up a board using an adze during a recent outing to the Museum of the Great Plains. Ralls and fellow carpentry students were helping with the construction of the old fort.
Hannah Ralls of Fletcher has always wanted to build her own house. She got a taste of what that might entail recently when she spent the morning helping rebuild the old trading post at the Museum of the Great Plains.
Hannah was joined by Autumn Feliciano and Helen Sminkey. All three are carpentry students at Great Plains Technology Center. They spent a couple of hours learning how to hew logs under the watchful eyes of Bill Bailey, who has been hired to rebuild the old fort to make it look more authentic.
The three students also picked up some life lessons along the way.
It was museum Assistant Director Kevin Lawrence’s idea to have carpentry students help Bailey. He called Clayton Snodgrass, carpentry instructor at Great Plains Technology Center, before Christmas to see if he would like to send some carpentry students “down to learn old carpentry ways,” Lawrence said.
“The kids do whatever Bill has them do,” Lawrence said.
On this particular winter morning, the three girls were learning to hew logs – without the aid of power tools. The tools available to them were two adzes. The “new” one was manufactured in the 1920s. The other is of indeterminate age but was manufactured in a technique that could go back to the 1700s, according to Bailey.
The idea was to stand on a log that has already been cut and make small slices into it to give it the appearance of being made by hand in the 1830s, which is the time period the museum fort represents, according to Bailey.
Bailey demonstrated how to stand on the cut logs, which will be used as knee braces, and to rough up the boards using a cutting motion.
The process was likened to picking “up a pancake off the floor with an adze.”
The students found the process a little harder than it looked. Sometimes just standing on the narrow log proved to be a challenge as the students repeatedly lost their balance and stepped off the logs.
“We work with power tools and get a clean cut,” Sminkey said. “This relies more on your muscles than machines.”
“The texture on the wood is a lot different,” Ralls said. “It’s time consuming. If you try, you will get it.”
The lack of expertise didn’t bother Bailey. In fact, it made the project all the more authentic.
“Not everyone on the frontier was a craftsman,” Bailey said. “They had the hand tools, but not everyone had the finest craftmanship. They could hack out something that would work.”
Bailey said that, on the frontier, the interior buildings would have gone up first just to get the goods under shelter.
“By the time they got to the blockhouse, it would have been better made,” Bailey said. “It looks like it was made by different people because their craftmanship improved.”
The students said they volunteered to spend their morning working on the old fort for the experience.
“It’s kind of fun to see techniques you will not see in a modern building course,” Feliciano said.
Ralls said she has always liked woodworking, which is why she enrolled in the carpentry program at the Tech Center.
“I’ve always wanted to build my own house,” Ralls said. “I would like to build a house for my mom because she’s never had a house of her own.”
Feliciano said she volunteered to work at the fort to gain a better insight into how things are built.
“It definitely takes a lot more patience with hand tools than with electric tools,” Feliciano said. The Eisenhower student said she would like to pursue a career as an interior designer.
“So I hope carpentry gives me a better insight,” she said.
Sminkey, from Elgin, said she love re-enactments and volunteering at the fort was an opportunity to work with tools she doesn’t get to use in carpentry class. She would like to pursue a career in theater set design.
And those lessons?
Bailey sprinkled in a few bits of wisdom that apply to situations outside of carpentry.
“Stand back and look at your work,” he advised.
“If your boss tells you to cut his throat, then cut his throat, but only if he tells you to,” he said.