Museum of the Great Plains

Helen Sminkey, left, and Autumn Feliciano, carpentry students at Great Plains Technology Center, try their hand at using an adze to rough up boards at the Museum of the Great Plains.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

Hannah Ralls of Fletcher has always wanted to build her own house. She got a taste of what that might entail recently when she spent the morning helping rebuild the old trading post at the Museum of the Great Plains.

Hannah was joined by Autumn Feliciano and Helen Sminkey. All three are carpentry students at Great Plains Technology Center. They spent a couple of hours learning how to hew logs under the watchful eyes of Bill Bailey, who has been hired to rebuild the old fort to make it look more authentic.

Museum of the Great Plains

Bill Bailey, who is rebuilding the fort at the Museum of the Great Plains, demonstrates how to use an adze to rough up a board.
Museum of the Great Plains

Helen Sminkey, Elgin, stands on one board while she uses an adze on another board.
Museum of the Great Plains

Hannah Ralls, Fletcher, attempts to rough up a board using an adze during a recent outing to the Museum of the Great Plains. Ralls and fellow carpentry students were helping with the construction of the old fort.
Museum of the Great Plains

Bill Bailey points to where he wants Helen Siminkey to cut a board with the adze she is holding.