Relay for Life Survivor's Lap

Cancer survivors completed the first round of the “Survivor’s Lap” during Relay for Life on Saturday. Their caregivers then joined during the second round.

 Johannes Becht/Staff

Chemo therapy, radiation, surgeries — she’s had it all, and she’s had it multiple times since 1980. The cancer keeps coming back. But she will never give up.

Lynette Renfroe is one of the cancer survivor’s who walked the Survivor’s Lap during Relay For Life on Saturday at the Bentley Gardens on the Cameron University campus.

