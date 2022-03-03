It could have been worse.
In fact, it has been. In February 2021.
The City of Lawton concluded its recent campaign against Mother Nature about $61,000 in the hole for the cost to its street and traffic division, which heads the City of Lawton transportation response to winter weather. In contrast, seven days of below freezing temperatures over a 10-day period in February 2021 cost the city $148,391.
The city’s largest response to winter weather is associated with streets: spreading a sand/salt mixture on arterials and some collector streets to help traffic flow, and sometimes putting trucks with blades out to scrape accumulations from streets. Mid-week last week, the streets and traffic control division had all available sand/salt trucks working across the city, starting with arterials with steep grades and intersections before moving to arterials themselves.
Conditions meant several 24-hour days, meaning city crews were out on streets round-the-clock, rather than limiting their time to normal work hours.
The costs add up.
For example, the streets and traffic division spent $28,635 spreading 594 tons of salt/sand mixture on city streets between Feb. 23 and 25. Total man hours — meaning, actual hours worked — for that storm cost $10,418. Factoring in the costs of work hours, materials and equipment usage, the storm’s total cost to the division was $60,848.
While the storm didn’t cost the solid waste division any overtime, it did mean adjustments in schedules and delays for some residents, delays that persisted into mid-week this week.
Icy street conditions meant residents on the Friday refuse collection schedule (east Lawton) didn’t receive pickup on Feb. 25. Instead, those residents had their trash collected on Monday, while residents on the Monday schedule had to wait until Tuesday and Tuesday’s residential routes were run Wednesday. Commercial routes also were delayed Friday through Monday.
In addition, the city landfill reduced customer volume Feb. 23 through Feb. 26, which will affect the revenue that would have been generated by the landfill for those days. And, drivers on city streets have been warned to avoid the city’s two street sweepers, who are tasked with cleaning up sand from city arterials now clear of ice, meaning they won’t be doing other cleanup routines.
Just how bad was last week’s mess?
The streets and traffic division provided the statistics:
2021: There were seven days with below freezing temperatures, with the coldest temperature of minus 12 degrees (on Feb. 16) and 8 inches of accumulated snow. The streets and traffic division spent $148,391 on that storm.
2022: There were three days of below freezing temperatures, with the coldest temperature of 14 degrees (on Feb. 23) and an accumulation of 1 inch of sleet/ice. The streets and traffic division spent $60,848 on the storm.