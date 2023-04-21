OKLAHOMA CITY — Two area teachers will be honored today at the Professional Oklahoma Educators Foundation Excellence in Education Awards Banquet in Oklahoma City.
Rocky Flint, Lawton Public Schools, is an Elementary Merit Award finalist. Shanna Mellott, Cache Public Schools, is a High School Merit Award finalist.
The Excellence in Education Awards Banquet is an evening dedicated to recognizing and rewarding Oklahoma educators who demonstrate a commitment to their students in teaching strength of character and excellence in the school or classroom. Organizers say award finalists must go through a rigorous application and evaluation process.
The Professional Oklahoma Educators Foundation will recognize finalists in nine award categories. One winner from each category will be announced.