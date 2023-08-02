Comfort Suites

The Comfort Suites, 201 SE Interstate Drive, has been at the center of a federal public corruption case case regarding a Lawton businesswoman and a Fort Sill contractor.

 Courtesy Candy Hanza

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Comanche County businesswoman pleaded guilty to one count and had 11 other charges of federal public corruption allegations dismissed in the U.S. Western District Court of Oklahoma.

On Friday, Candy Hanza, 50, of Lawton, pleaded guilty before Judge Patrick R. Ryrick to one count of bribery, records indicate. As part of the plea deal, the other charges of wire fraud and money laundering will be dismissed at the time of sentencing.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

