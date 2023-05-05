OKLAHOMA CITY — A Lawton woman and a Fort Sill Army employee have been indicted on federal public corruption allegations.

Earlier this week, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Candy Hanza, 50, of Lawton, and Alfred Palma, 64, of Duncan, with bribery, according to an announcement by Robert J. Troester, United States Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma. Hanza also is charged with wire fraud and money laundering.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

