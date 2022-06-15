Mark Glenn said he took on the challenge of helping Matthew Aguilar with his Eagle Scout monument project, in part, because it reminded him of a community project he coordinated more than 20 years ago.
Glenn and his wife, Sandra, provided the wheels and trailer that brought a 7,500-pound anchor and 100 feet of iron chain from Puget Sound Naval Shipyard to Lawton, a 4,400-mile, 7-day trip essential to the cause of converting the anchor from the decommissioned Naval sub USS Oklahoma City into a monument to Navy personnel.
Glenn said he heard about the project when Aguilar talked to the Great Plains AMBUCS in April. Aguilar and his mother, Denise, reviewed all the details of the project, to include the $15,000 cost estimated for transporting the anchor to Lawton, money that is part of the Boy Scout’s fundraising efforts. Glenn said he was amazed at the cost, even though he understood the work associated with transporting something that heavy.
“I stewed about it for a few days. It reminded me of my project 22 years ago — Kid’s Zone,” Glenn said of a community project he coordinated to build the playground in Greer Park. He said he knew the importance of community support and realized he could save Aguilar the cost and labor associated with the transfer, so decided, “I’ll drive up there myself.”
Glenn and his wife made the trip in May after the Navy formally released the anchor from the decommissioned sub, after committing to Mayor Stan Booker that he would handle the job.
“That’s my contribution, to give back to the community,” he said, crediting Aguilar for helping him make the decision. “He has the passion to complete the project. He had support from the City of Lawton and others, and I wanted to do my part to ensure that it was a success.”
The trip went smoothly, after Glenn made provisions on this end for the proper three-quarter-ton pickup necessary to haul the heavy duty trailer needed for the 7,500-pound anchor and a weighty length of chain. Community support played a role again, in the guise of Stacy Valentine, a Geronimo businessman who loaned Glenn the heavy vehicle he needed.
“My wife and I left two days later,” Glenn said, of a journey both enjoyed, which ranged from the desert of areas such as Monument Valley, to the mountains of Colorado, to the open spaces of Utah and Salt Lake City, before taking them across Idaho, Oregon and Washington State. “The scenery changes drastically in a lot of places. It was a good trip, and we met lots of nice people along the way.”
And, they documented their trip for Aguilar, taking pictures as they traveled by day, then sending them when they stopped for the night.
Glenn said helping Aguilar was an easy decision.
“I just wanted to do that. It was a huge expense that he had to raise that I couldn’t see (having to do), when I have the equipment and the know-how in moving freight across the country,” he said, explaining his expertise comes from moving fuel in his business, which also gives him experience in working with the military.