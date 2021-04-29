Rick Walker, the CEO of Liberty National Bank, has been appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt to the Board of Regents for the Oklahoma State Agricultural and Mechanical Colleges.
Walker will replace Doug Burns, who retired April 4 after serving 24 years on the board. The appointment requires state Senate confirmation.
This nine-person board has the supervision, management, and control of five institutions, including Oklahoma State University, Langston University, Northwestern Oklahoma A&M College, Oklahoma Panhandle State University, and Connors State College. The Board of Regents also oversees several constituent agencies which include the Agricultural Experiment Station, the Agricultural Extension Division, OSU Institute of Technology-Okmulgee, the OSU Center for Veterinary Health Sciences, OSU-Oklahoma City, the OSU Center for Health Sciences, and OSU-Tulsa.
In a statement released by the bank, Walker said he looks forward to upholding the values of those before him and the mission statement set by the board which is service, quality, efficiency and accountability to the people of Oklahoma in providing an appropriate array of high-quality education opportunities in accordance with the Constitution and the laws of the State of Oklahoma.
Walker began his career in the banking industry in 1987 in the Credit Administration Department. He has held the positions of credit analyst, loan review, branch manager, and commercial lending. He joined Liberty National Bank in 2006 as chief lending officer, became president in 2009, then chief executive officer in 2013.
During his career, Walker worked primarily with commercial customers helping them to achieve their goals with commercial loans, deposit accounts and other solutions regarding many aspects of Treasury Management.
He has been involved with AMBUCS, Leadership Programs, Great Plains Technology Center Foundation and the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce. He serves on the Comanche County Memorial Hospital Foundation, is chairman for the Oklahoma Bankers Association and is chairman of the Government Relations Council for the OBA.
He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in finance from Oklahoma State University and has a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Oklahoma City University. His banking education includes the American Bankers Association Commercial Lending and Graduate Commercial Lending School.