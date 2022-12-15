Jail

Prison Bars

 GeoStock

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Lawton business owner accused of dealing cocaine out of one of his businesses is in custody on federal charges of drug trafficking.

The Oklahoma Western District Court filed a criminal charge of distribution of cocaine against Isaiah Clinton McGill on Dec. 7, according to court records. The documents were under seal until Monday.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

