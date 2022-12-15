OKLAHOMA CITY — A Lawton business owner accused of dealing cocaine out of one of his businesses is in custody on federal charges of drug trafficking.
The Oklahoma Western District Court filed a criminal charge of distribution of cocaine against Isaiah Clinton McGill on Dec. 7, according to court records. The documents were under seal until Monday.
McGill was contacted by an undercover Department of Homeland Security agent on Nov. 18 to discuss setting up a purchase of cocaine. The next day McGill told the agent to meet him at one of the businesses in which he has ownership, Dragon West, Northwest Wichita Drive and Cache Road, to complete the deal, according to the warrant affidavit.
Once at the business, the agent bought four ounces of cocaine for $4,300, the affidavit states. The agent recorded the transaction on audio and video.
Once weighed at the Lawton Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics building, the cocaine weighed 4.35 ounces, according to the affidavit.
Federal prosecutor Jason M. Harley argued McGill is in a “high leadership” position in an extensive drug trafficking organization with access to enough financial resources to enable flight. According to the argument for keeping him in custody, McGill is accused of past destruction of evidence, and he could tamper with witnesses and/or continue “drug trafficking.”
Citing the “weight of evidence … (being) subject to a lengthy period of incarceration if convicted … (and) significant family or other ties outside the United States,” the judge ordered McGill to remain in federal custody pending trial. He waived his preliminary hearing during his initial appearance before the court.
The court documents in the case were sealed by a federal judge on Dec. 7 and unsealed Monday.
McGill is identified as the owner of other Lawton businesses: Whiskey Dixx, 1311 Wholesales, Blvd Dispo, Polar Opposite’s, Parker and Sons Properties, Knockaround Guys Cigar & Vape Co., and Blvd Babes, according to the Oklahoma Office of the Secretary of State’s database.