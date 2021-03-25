Richard Ogin said the City Council’s decision to repeal Lawton’s mask mandate was a good one and will revitalize the business community.
Frantzie Couch is critical of what she sees as a shortsighted decision, saying it was made without public input and or regard to the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over.
As residents continue to debate the issue, business owners are reacting to the fact that Lawton no longer has an ordinance requiring commercial businesses and other indoor venues open to the public to post and enforce a mandate for masks/facial coverings. Council members and city staff members have been careful to say that while the city no longer requires masks, they urge residents to respect the wishes of businesses and entities that do.
The mandate Lawton put into place in July 2020 has drawn repeated fire from residents and business owners because of what they see as a dampening effect on businesses already struggling to survive. On the other side of the argument area residents and business owners who said the mandate gave customers the confidence to go out in public again because it offers protection against COVID-19.
Kandi Roeske, owner of Buffalo Grove Coffee Company and a long-time vocal critic of Lawton’s mandate, said Tuesday’s action by the council was correct.
“It was the right decision,” she said, about repealing a mandate that “should never had been made. Businesses should have had the choice from the beginning on how to treat their customers.”
Roeske said she struggled with the decision Wednesday morning about whether she should be the one to tell customers they no longer had to wear masks, but decided people who want to continue wearing masks will do so because they want to, not because they were told to. She said her problem has been the mandate sent a visual signal there was a problem, and when there is a problem, people don’t socialize or interact.
“They don’t relax like they normally do. They tend to stay home. These are things I heard from my customers,” she said, of a policy that isn’t good for any business. “It wasn’t that they were concerned about getting sick or were afraid. It was really the visual that it gave them about the environment they were entering.”
For Buffalo Grove, life will go on as usual.
“It doesn’t change anything for us. We’re the same as we have been for the last several months,” she said, adding there is one difference.
“The sign I had on my door is no longer there,” she said, about removing the “ugly looking” paper sign citing the city’s mask requirement.
Eddie Hamra, owner of Edward’s Men’s Wear, and Larry Massad, owner of Massad’s, had the same reaction to the mandate repeal, new signs that read: It is your choice to wear a mask. Our employees will be!
Hamra said that until 5 p.m. Tuesday, the sign on his business asked customers to please wear masks. Following the council decision, he went home to create a new sign, one he made for several other businesses, including Massad’s. It’s a step down from the mandate Edward’s has been following since last spring, when businesses were allowed to reopen if they set COVID-19 safety protocols, including masks or facial coverings.
Hamra admits to being surprised by the council’s decision. As a businessman, he respects customer’s rights. But personally, Hamra said he wishes officials had waited a bit longer before completely removing the mandate.
“I don’t want to wear a mask, but you know what? I want to live,” he said, adding he doesn’t think waiting for a few weeks would have hurt. “I feel like we should have waited two weeks longer, so more people have the opportunity to be vaccinated.”
Massad agreed the decision cited on his new sign is the best one for customers and for his staff.
“I don’t want to step on anybody’s toes,” he said, of a decision he will leave to each customer. “Our crew is going to continue to wear them.”
Massad said customers in his store Wednesday were aware of the council’s decision, so they didn’t have to wear masks.
“Everybody wore masks,” he said, adding while he will not demand it of customers, he and others have noted an unexpected benefit from masks: incidents of colds and flu were greatly reduced this winter.
Massad said his employees will continue with other pandemic safety protocols; most notably, cleaning high traffic areas such as door handles and counters.
“Everybody is aware we’re really trying to stop this thing,” he said.
Cherry Phillips, owner of Fit For Life, said the uniqueness of her clientele gives her a different perspective. A fitness business focused on older residents and those with health issues, Fit For Life has acknowledged from the beginning of the pandemic that many clients are at high risk for COVID-19.
Phillips said she already was polling clients about what they wanted to do, citing discussions about continuing to wear the masks that have been required in the business since last spring. While she hasn’t yet talked to everyone, the consensus seems to be allowing clients to do what they want.
“For me, I’m going to wear my masks and gloves because I’m around all of them every day,” she said, adding her concerns about COVID-19 numbers spiking again means she’ll follow those precautions through June 1, when more residents will have received their vaccines.
Phillips said while she doesn’t want her clients to feel they must wear masks, they all have been, something she admits may be influenced by their ages. But, she said she will respect whatever decision they make, something she admits is easier in her business than it would be in a commercial setting.
Carey Johnson, president of Carey Johnson Oil Co. that operates EZ GOs in eight Oklahoma cities, five Kansas cities and one Nebraska city, said Lawton’s eight locations will remove their mask mandates this week. He said administrators decided Wednesday morning to remove the requirement for stores in communities where mandates no longer exist.
“We’re focusing on the safety of our customers and our teams,” Johnson said, of a successful five-step process EZ GO implemented early in the pandemic that has allowed the company to keep its incidents of COVID-19 low. “It’s a testament to what are team members are doing.”
Wednesday’s decision means while the stores will continue to sanitize all “touch points,” keep shields in place at points of sale and screen members before they can go to work, masks will not be mandatory and signs stating so so will be removed.
“Our team members still are committed to wear masks, if they want to,” he said.
Kyle Vrska, marketing specialist for Arvest Banks, said Lawton’s three locations will continue their policy of requiring masks, implemented last spring.
“We made the decision that face coverings must be worn by customers and associates while in our bank, and we will continue to adhere to that policy,” Vrska said. “We are continually monitoring the data and continue to evaluate our face covering requirement. With the vaccine process still being implemented, we made this decision as an extra precaution.”
Ogin, who spoke to the council after their vote Tuesday, lauded the action for the positive effect he said it would have on businesses.
“I believe we made a good decision here today,” he said, adding many local businesses still don’t have a full amount of customers and he believes that is because of the mask mandate.
Removing that requirement will help businesses get back up “to 100 percent,” Ogin said, adding the repeal is a common sense measure because COVID-19 will be here “forever.”
“We’ve got to learn to live with it,” he said.
Couch disagrees, saying data and health care professionals indicate residents still must be careful about the virus and its potential transmission.
“The simple truth is that wearing a mask is for the safety of the population, not just the person wearing the mask,” she said. “The inconvenience of wearing a mask, minimal as that is, is nothing compared to being ill with COVID and perhaps suffering effects for many months or even for the rest of your life. And it’s nothing compared to the guilt and grief of knowing that you were responsible for giving the virus to even one other person.”
Couch said health care professionals say they will continue to wear masks and social distance for at least three more weeks, as they gauge the effects Spring Break may have on COVID-19 numbers. She said health care professionals also still have questions about the vaccine, and that is among the reasons she will continue to wear her mask.
Sandra Noel, who expected the council’s decision after Gov. Kevin Stitt announced he was dropping some state mandates, said she can’t say whether the council decision was good or bad. But, she knows what her reaction will be.
“I am a two-time COVID loser, and I will continue to wear a mask,” she said. “Having had the disease pretty much cures me of political issues — I can’t be that sick again.”