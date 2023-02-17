Myndee and Luke Orlando don't understand why they must submit to a background check for the coffee business she has been operating for years.
Eddie Hamra, whose family business is only weeks away from its 69th anniversary, understands why the City of Lawton wants a new business license, but questions why he must submit to a background check and provide details about parking space he doesn't even own.
A new business license requirement is causing confusion among Lawton's business community, and is prompting pointed criticism from business owners who are confused about the details and whether they fall under the requirements now set in city code. Community Services Director Charlotte Brown said city staff is catching new general businesses as owners come in for their certificates of occupancy, but that isn't true of existing businesses that fall under the "general" definition.
"There are thousands of businesses that are not currently licensed with the city that are now required to have a business license," she said, adding that because the date of the six-month delay in implementation has passed, enforcement "is starting to come into play."
Brown said the city didn't put out notification to those businesses, beyond a general announcement issued by the city Feb. 10.
"We're working with businesses as they come along," she said, explaining while there have been a few businesses that have had to be addressed, staffing limitations means, "I'm not going to go out and start writing citations tomorrow."
Finance Director Joe Don Dunham said the requirement was imposed for several reasons.
"We want to know who is operating within our community, and that we are collecting sales tax for those businesses, if they are required to pay it," he said.
Elected officials said one target of business ire has been the background check provision. Brown said the city put the requirement into city code when staff drafted the new provisions as a way to keep businesses safe, adding "we don't want sex offenders or people like that coming in and trying to operate a daycare or open right next to a daycare." But council members and Mayor Stan Booker pointed to the confusion that provision has created, from those who want to know why they fall under the provision — if they do.
The code specifies those seeking general business licenses must submit specific information to the city's license and permit division, to include a background check form, and a floor plan and parking layout of their business. Brown agreed with Ward 7 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh's statement that he wouldn't have to comply with the background check requirement because he already holds a business license from the city to operate his food business. She said existing businesses that don't require a general business license (those already licensed in other areas) don't fall under the requirement. But all people who obtain a general business license must get a background check, she said.
Myndee Orlando said she and her husband are confused, as are other business people she knows. The owner of Warrior's Blood Coffee Co., Orlando already holds permits for operations and food services in her portable business in the 2000 block of Cache Road. She's been in business for about four years and always complies with state and local license requirements. She said now she is being told she must submit background check information and her business layout plan.
She said her husband called city offices twice to question the process, and was told both times she must submit a background check application, which will be forwarded to Special Ops at Lawton Police Department. Orlando said she is concerned about how the information will be used. She knows of other business people who fear they will lose their businesses because of what the background check might find.
"Businesses in Lawton will be shut down," she said, adding some successful business owners have actions in their distant past that they fear will now affect their future. "I've already done this (business) for four years. Why are they changing it now?"
Luke Orlando said he has asked city staff that question, as he tried to pin down the details of the new regulation and was told "that's all we can say."
"We comply," he said of existing regulations. "Why are they making it even harder?"
Eddie Hamra, owner of Edward's Men's Wear in downtown Lawton, said while he initially opposed the idea of a local general business license — something his decades-old business has never needed — a check with friends who operate in other cities made him realize it is a requirement other communities follow. The background check has him puzzled.
"I'm not sure it's fair," Hamra said, adding he also doesn't believe it will achieve the city's stated goal of identifying those with criminal backgrounds. "All they're doing is checking the owner, not the employees."
Hamra said the form clearly specifies it is the business owner who must submit to the background check. And, he said that like others, he wonders if the City of Lawton has the authority to do those checks.
He also questions some of the other details he must provide, such as a floor plan (for a business that has been located along Southwest C Avenue since 1974) and the parking requirement (Hamra and other owners don't own the parking along the front of their businesses; the city does). Hamra said his real problem with the process is a lack of communication: he learned about the requirement only after he accidentally caught a video of Mayor Stan Booker explaining the issue earlier this week. He said others also were unaware when he asked them.
"Communication is a problem," Hamra said.