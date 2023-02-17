Eddie Hamra

Edward’s Men’s Wear owner Eddie Hamra is all smiles racking up some suits purchased by a customer. Hamra is among the business owners who have questions about a new City of Lawton requirement that would require all businesses in the city to hold business licenses to operate. The requirement, imposed effective July 1, 2022, but not implemented until Jan. 1, will be discussed by the City Council at a special meeting today.

 Scott Rains/staff

Myndee and Luke Orlando don't understand why they must submit to a background check for the coffee business she has been operating for years.

Eddie Hamra, whose family business is only weeks away from its 69th anniversary, understands why the City of Lawton wants a new business license, but questions why he must submit to a background check and provide details about parking space he doesn't even own.

