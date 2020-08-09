Tom and Dorothy Haas, owners of Lawns Like Greens, a Lawton landscape company, donated 24 backpacks filled with school supplies to local students Thursday.
“Every year we try to do a little something for the kids,” Tom Haas said. “We’ve been blessed as an essential business this year and we’ve seen how parents are struggling, out of work and worrying about getting their kids back to school, so we thought we would help out with school supplies.”
Last year Haas said he and his wife bought Christmas presents for local children, and the year before, helped with school clothes. The Haas’s worked with the Boys and Girls Club of Lawton and Hungry Hearts to find children in need of school supplies.
“The community has kept us in business here for 35 years and we take every chance we can get to give back to the community,” Haas said.