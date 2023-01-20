A trio of Lawton brothers are accused of beating a man with a bat, stabbing and robbing him.
One brother is behind bars and the other two are wanted by law enforcement.
Juan Carlos Martinez, 38, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of first-degree robbery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, as well as misdemeanor counts of resisting police and possession of methamphetamine, records indicate. Each felony is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Felony arrest warrants also were issued for: Ramon Flores Martinez, 35, first-degree robbery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; and Lorenzo Flores Martinez, 36, first-degree robbery, records indicate.
The victim told police he was at Lorenzo Martinez’s home at 304 SW 13th on Sunday when they got into a fight and his host began to punch him, the probable cause affidavit states. Juan Martinez is accused of grabbing a bat and hitting the man several times, including once in the forehead.
Lorenzo Martinez is accused of stealing property from the man’s bag as Ramon Martinez then began to stab him, according to the victim, who was able to run away. He was taken to a local hospital and treated for multiple injuries.
Juan Martinez was arrested soon after for resisting police and possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. He told police he and Lorenzo Martinez had only meant to scare the victim, not kill him, the affidavit states. He admitted to hitting the man with a metal bat.
Ramon Martinez, a Sureno gang member, had gotten mad at the other man over a gang-related issue and began stabbing him repeatedly before his brothers pulled him off the victim while thinking he was going to kill him, Juan Martinez told police.
Held on $30,000 bond with the stipulation he have no contact with the victim, Juana Carlos Martinez returns to court at 3 p.m. April 19 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.