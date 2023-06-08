A broadband citizens committee that has been working in Southwest Oklahoma for more than a year is urging Lawton and area residents to participate in a broadband meeting Friday at Lawton Public Library.

“Let’s Get Digital: Oklahoma Broadband Tour”, by the Oklahoma Broadband Office, will begin at 4:30 p.m. at Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. The goal is to gather public input to help the office create a five-year plan to connect the entire state to high-speed internet.