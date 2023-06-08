A broadband citizens committee that has been working in Southwest Oklahoma for more than a year is urging Lawton and area residents to participate in a broadband meeting Friday at Lawton Public Library.
“Let’s Get Digital: Oklahoma Broadband Tour”, by the Oklahoma Broadband Office, will begin at 4:30 p.m. at Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. The goal is to gather public input to help the office create a five-year plan to connect the entire state to high-speed internet.
Connected Nation, a Texas entity which helps connect communities to high speed internet, supports the Oklahoma Broadband Office’s tour, noting the sessions are designed to provide the extensive community engagement necessary to understand the state’s needs and challenges. Officials urge residents, community leaders, and business, education, healthcare, nonprofits and faith-based organizations to attend.
The Broadband Office was created by the Oklahoma Legislature in 2022 to lead the effort to ensure fast and affordable internet service throughout the state. The Legislature also allocated a portion of Oklahoma’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding toward upgrading broadband via investment grants and development of regional operation centers.