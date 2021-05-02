Saturday offered opportunity for the Boys & Girls Club to show off its new renovations after the February winter storm caused damage.
With kids playing outside and hot dogs being readied, Walters Mays, program director, called it a good day to kick off a new era. You have to celebrate surviving and thriving following a disaster.
The February winter storm that caused a lot of damage throughout Southwest Oklahoma laid its fair share on the humble faith-based organization that’s targeted towards giving youth direction. Mays said when pipes burst inside the building at 1315 SW F, it damaged 80 percent of the structure. That meant almost 2-feet of water standing on the floors.
As he led a tour through the building, Mays showed how the determined efforts of volunteers have made a difference. The kitchen and locker rooms look as fresh as on a show floor. No smell from the water damage remained.
Mays said the organization has about 30 kids in its after-school program. Even with COVID-19, 60 to 70 kids took part in its summer program in 2020. He said that as things continue to open back up, he’s expecting even more children to benefit from the mentor ship and opportunities Boys & Girls Club offers.
Among the renovated areas is the gaming room. It’s a place where kids who earn the right can come in and blow off some steam. More improvements will be coming, Mays said. Effort is expected in both aspects.
“We want them to come in but we also want them to do what it takes,” he said.
Games are a part of the experience. Mays said a renovated gym floor now has a freshly striped 3-point-line for basketball. It’s something that wasn’t there before.
And then there’s the game room. Mays sees potential with the collection of pool, ping pong and foosball tables.
“You gotta have a good game room,” he said. “We want to offer as many opportunities as we can so they can develop their future.”
Mays hopes the incentive to focus on fun and physical activities can lead to other opportunities. He said there’s a youth pool league in town and he hopes the club can form a team to compete. Or maybe they’ll form their own league. That extends to the other tables. He noted that ping pong is an Olympic sport.
“We could’ve had an Olympic gold medalists in our midst and didn’t develop it,’ he said. “We’re in the game of youth development.”
The most important part of the game is educational development. Mays showed the colorful educational room. Fresh paint and ready tables await the kids who’ll be taking advantage of it during summer. Two Lawton Public Schools teachers will serve as tutors during the summer session.
“We want to put them on the road of academic success,” he said.
One tactic will be in sharing the Drop Everything and Read (DEAR) program. Mays said new smart-boards and technical advances will be added to the room. But it’s not the only key educational hub to the facility.
The Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) room offers computers and other stations for the kids to receive instruction. Mays calls it the key to future success for many. It’s part of the overall concept.
“We want to give our youth a level of competition, period,” he said.
All this takes the effort of caring people. Mays said if you want to volunteer, come by and fill out an application. You will have to pass a background check.
And if you want your child to become a part of Boys & Girls Club, come talk to the staff and fill out an application, Mays said. You can sign up for after-school, summer session or both.