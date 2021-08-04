Lawton’s 120th Birthday Celebration will kick off with a bang Thursday evening as some of the best of the community are honored for their service.
A ceremony and reception at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 212 SW 9th, will be hosted by Mayor Stan Booker and coordinated through the Lawton Arts & Humanities Division. The event is free and open to all; light refreshments will be served.
Jason Poudrier, Lawton Arts & Humanities Administrator, said it’s a way of shining light on the lights of the community.
“This longtime community celebration is a wonderful opportunity for neighbors, friends and family to come together and celebrate our rich history here in Lawton/Fort Sill,” he said.
Booker will offer special recognitions of historical organizations and community members such as: The Lawton Rangers, Pioneer Women’s Club and the Buffalo Soldiers.
The late C.H. Brazzel, who dedicated his career to protecting and serving the Lawton community at the Lawton Police Department, will be honored with the “Lawton Award of Excellence,” Poudrier said. The award is similar to a “Lifetime Achievement Award” for Lawton.
Sonya Haden will be the inaugural honoree for an honorarium recognizing her heart for the community, according to Poudrier.
“This year, we also have new award called the ‘Outstanding Citizen of Lawton Award,’” he said. “The Outstanding Citizen of Lawton Award will recognize someone currently doing amazing things.”
Haden is a member of the Comanche/Creek/Seminole Tribes and was born east of Lawton near Pumpkin Center. She grew up and went to school in Central High, graduating in 1999. In November 2001, she went on to work with the Comanche Nation as a secretary for Injury Prevention and completed Emergency Responder training at Great Plains Vocational School. She took over Comanche Nation’s Community Health Representative program in April 2012.
“Under her direction, for the past 10 years, she has made numerous improvements in services, functions, and efficiencies,” Poudrier said. “During this past pandemic year, the CHR program served a vital role in assisting our community in dealing with the challenges of COVID-19.”
Haden is a trained wildland firefighter, and in October 2020 took on the additional role as chief for the Comanche Nation Fire Department.
“When she is not serving her community during the day, she is serving her family and honoring her cultural heritage, attending powwows, doing beadwork, and teaching her daughters to sew. Instilling in her family the importance of community and tradition, doing what they can in honor and to serve those who no longer can,” he said.
Haden is a direct descendant of Comanche Chief Esa Rosa (White Wolf) and was the Esa Rosa Princess while in her teens, according to Jolene Schonchin, Comanche Nation information officer.
“She has participated in powwows her whole life, and comes from a family rich in the Comanche traditions,” she said.