Comstock

BIG CABIN — A Lawton truck driver was involved in a Craig County wreck that left another person hospitalized in guarded condition.

Robert Beaver was driving a Freightliner tractor-trailer rig eastbound on the Will Rogers Turnpike shortly before 7 p.m. Monday when he failed to negotiate a curve and went off the roadway to the right, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The truck then overcorrected to the left, struck the center wall and came to rest in the westbound lane.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

