BIG CABIN — A Lawton truck driver was involved in a Craig County wreck that left another person hospitalized in guarded condition.
Robert Beaver was driving a Freightliner tractor-trailer rig eastbound on the Will Rogers Turnpike shortly before 7 p.m. Monday when he failed to negotiate a curve and went off the roadway to the right, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The truck then overcorrected to the left, struck the center wall and came to rest in the westbound lane.
A westbound Honda Ridgeline driven by Robert Lowery swerved right to avoid a head-on collision with the rig, went off the roadway, struck a ditch and went airborne for about 45 feet before coming to rest about 2 miles west of Big Cabin, the report states.
Beaver, 51, refused medical treatment at the scene.
Lowery, 70, of Broken Arrow, was admitted to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa in guarded condition with head and internal trunk injuries, according to the Highway Patrol.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.
