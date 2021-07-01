A bicyclist killed Monday night after being struck by two vehicles has been identified by Lawton Police.
Thomas John Hall died after being struck and then dragged under a pickup.
Hall was riding his bicycle around 9:30 p.m. near Southwest 17th Street and B Avenue when he was struck by a car described by witnesses as a beige Toyota Sedan. As witnesses ran to attempt to help, he was then hit and dragged underneath a blue GMC pickup, according to the incident report. Two men ran after the pickup when a police officer arrived.
The truck driver was detained and police with assistance from an EMT pulled Hall out from underneath the truck.
A blood sample was made from the truck driver and he was later taken to the police station for further questioning by the traffic division.
The status of the Toyota is unknown.
No arrests have been reported. The case remains under investigation by the Lawton Police Traffic Division.