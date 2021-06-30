A Monday night incident killed a bicyclist after he was struck by two different vehicles on a mid-Lawton street.
An officer on his way to another call shortly after 9:30 p.m. was driving westbound on Southwest 17th Street and B Avenue when he reported finding a white, four-door sedan with the front driver and passenger doors open. Two males were seen running north toward A Avenue and appeared to be trying to get the attention of the driver of a blue GMC pickup, the report states.
Once the officer caught up to the men and the truck, they told of another man being struck while he was riding his bicycle. According to the report, they said a possibly beige-colored Toyota sedan struck the bicyclist at Southwest 17th Street and B Avenue and fled to the north. The men said they pulled over the white car to help him. However, they were unable to intervene before he was struck by the pickup, ending up beneath it.
The truck driver was detained and the officer received assistance from an EMT to pull the injured man out from underneath the truck, the report states.
The bicyclist died from his injuries. Originally identified by police as “John Doe,” his identity has not been released.
A blood draw was made from the truck driver and he was later taken to the police station for further questioning by the traffic division.
The status of the Toyota is unknown.
The case is under investigation by the Lawton Police Traffic Division.