The City of Lawton, through affiliation and efforts of the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority, has been named a finalist for the Great American Cleanup $1,000 Best Overall Award at the 31st Environmental Excellence Celebration.
The event will take place in Oklahoma City in November.
The finalist status has been earned as a result of the success of this year’s Trash Off event, which garnered more than 350 volunteers in community wide litter cleanup and saw more than 34 tons of debris/items disposed of or donated at a central location. The City of Lawton neighborhood services division received notification from Keep Oklahoma Beautiful earlier this week.
“We are incredibly honored to be considered for this award,” said Corey Bowen, neighborhood services supervisor and lead coordinator for the 2021 Trash Off. “Thanks to the vision of the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority, as well as the support and involvement of so many wonderful volunteers across the community, we were able to coordinate a record-breaking event this year to further unify and beautify our city.”
The annual Trash Off is part of the Great American Cleanup, which prompts individuals to take greater responsibility for their local environment by conducting grassroots community service projects that engage volunteers, local businesses and civic leaders.