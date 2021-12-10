Lawton Ballet Theatre invites community members to have a tea party with the characters of “The Nutcracker” ballet.
The event, hosted by the theatre and dance school for the last six years, is a promotion for the company’s yearly production of the Nutcracker, which they are preparing to perform for the ninth year.
Katie Veenhuizen, director of the Lawton Ballet Theatre, said that the event has grown into one of the theatre’s most popular yearly events.
“The tea party is a lot of fun,” Veenhuizen said. “Great event. We’re normally sell out every year.”
The event used to be held on the same weekend as the performances for “The Nutcracker,” immediately before the show, but with the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the event was moved to the Lawton Ballet Theatre Auditorium.
At the event, cookies, sandwiches, and, of course, tea, will be served at themed tables, each one designed for a character from the ballet.
The tea will be served from tea kettles into traditional teacups.
In addition to the tea and refreshments, a short ballet lesson will be led by one of the students from the Ballet Theatre’s senior dance class, and lessons will be given on traditional tea etiquette.
Veenhuizen said that while they teach proper etiquette, it’s not a requirement for attendance.
“You don’t need to follow the rules of tea to enjoy tea, of course,” Veenhuizen said.
The event is not only promotion for the production of “The Nutcracker” next weekend, but also important promotion for the Lawton Ballet Theatre itself. Veenhuizen said that the ballet lesson at the event is an important step in helping develop interest in the Ballet Theatre, and the art of dance in general.
“For little kids, sometimes it’s the first time they’ve tried dance,” Veenhuizen said. “Of course, anyone attending can join in with it as well.”
The show is nearly sold out for Sunday, but about half the tickets for Saturday are still available. Tickets cannot be purchased at the door, and must be bought in advance, but will be available up to the morning of the first party.