Lawton attorney Stephen K. Newcombe will receive the Award for Outstanding Pro Bono Service at the Oklahoma Bar Association’s 117th Annual Meeting Nov. 10-12 in Oklahoma City.
This award is one of 19 to be given to recipients from across the state during the three-day event.
Award winners were selected by the OBA Awards Committee and the OBA Diversity Committee from nominations submitted by Oklahomans across the state.
Newcombe received his J.D. from the OU College of Law in 1982 and has been a partner at the Lawton law firm of Newcombe, Redman, Ross and Newcombe PC for 38 years. He practices primarily in the areas of criminal, domestic relations, business litigation and estate planning. He is married to Terry Baker Newcombe. Newcombe has been involved in his community for many years, and in his free time enjoys traveling, hiking and reading.