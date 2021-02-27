A Lawton assistant fire chief took it upon himself to use his health care background to be the City of Lawton’s first volunteer to help vaccinate folks for COVID-19.
Brent Baggett manned a station inside the old Dillard’s store in Central Mall Friday where he did more than help register those who had appointments for their vaccines.
“Actually, I’m giving vaccines,” he said. “I’m part of the Oklahoma Medical Reserves. I’m happy to volunteer and use my expertise to help out.”
Since the City of Lawton’s purchase of the mall, the City of Lawton collaborated with the Oklahoma Department of Health to use the old store site as a vaccination site this past week. Baggett said the goal was to inoculate 1,000 people per day. The 18-year firefighting veteran said there are a lot of logistics that go into the collaboration that has volunteers working side by side with District 5 Department of Health workers.
“They’re trying to vaccinate as many as they can,” he said. “It’s a pretty big effort to run 1,000 people a day.”
Those who were receiving shots had made appointments via the Department of Health’s online application. A long line of people awaited their reservation time’s calling so that they could move forward with the process. As part of the process, they are kept for another 15 minutes to make sure there are no serious side effects.
Another 1,000 were expected to receive their shots between 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday. Clinics at the location will continue from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday of next week, said Debra Johnson, District 5 Community Engagement and Health Planning Director.
Both, Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines will be available. Johnson said that the Pfizer model is for those 16-and-up, and Moderna is for 18-and-up.
Currently, vaccines are being distributed to all adults with comorbidity factors. Johnson said that includes those with diabetes, heart problems and more. A variety of ages were receiving their first or second shots on Friday.
“That’s the majority of the people we have in the state,” she said. “Lots of chronic conditions.”
To register for future clinics, visit: https://vaccinate.oklahoma.gov/.
If you have trouble with the online registration, Johnson said to call 580-248-5890.