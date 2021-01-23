MUSKOGEE — Lawton area students earned medals at Oklahoma School for the Blind’s eighth Oklahoma Regional Cane Quest competition in Muskogee.
Fletcher resident Joseph Rodriguez, a senior, earned a bronze medal in the Trailblazers category for competitors in grades 10-12.
Josie Cox, a seventh-grader from Lawton, earned a gold medal in the Explorers category for grades 7-9.
Both medalists are OSB students. They competed to earn points and win prizes with 31 other cane users from across the state.
Traditionally, Cane Quest occurs on a single day in Muskogee. This year OSB organizers adapted to safely hold the event in spite of COVID-19.
“This year was markedly different,” Faye Miller, OSB certified orientation and mobility instructor and Cane Quest regional organizer, said. “Contestants worked one-on-one with an OSB COMS either in person or virtually.”
Students in 7th through 12th grades are judged on their use of appropriate cane skills and travel techniques on downtown routes, while younger contestants in 3rd through 6th grades compete in a variety of travel tasks on the OSB campus.
“The contest took several weeks to complete instead of just one day of fun, and contestants had to wait to see how they fared against their peers,” Miller said.
Scoring criterion also changed to accommodate the virtual format.
“Instead of outdoor routes in the community, contestants competed indoors and were scored on a variety of specialized cane techniques,” Miller said. “They followed multiple-step directions to demonstrate their understanding of spatial concepts and used lateral and cardinal directions to locate targets as well as techniques for traveling with human guides.”
Lateral directions use an understanding of the left and right sides of competitors’ bodies.
They must also keep track of their spatial relationship to cardinal directions, which represent north, south, east, and west.
“We made the commitment to continue Cane Quest in 2020 because this important competition helps students demonstrate mobility skills and make the connection between efficient cane travel and independence,” OSB Superintendent Rita Echelle said.
Cane Quest contestants will receive T-shirts, goodie bags, certificates and prizes when in-person learning resumes at Oklahoma School for the Blind later in January.
Event sponsors are Oklahoma School for the Blind, Braille Institute of America, Liberty Braille, Frank Dirksen, NanoPac, NewView Oklahoma, Oklahoma Association for Education and Rehabilitation and Oklahoma Council of the Blind.
Additional sponsors include Ruth Kelly Studios, OG&E, Reliant Rehabilitation, Sapulpa Lions Club, SERVPRO and OSU Cooperative Extension Services.