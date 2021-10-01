OKLAHOMA CITY — Ten Comanche County high school students recently received $29,500 in scholarships from the Oklahoma City Community Foundation for the 2021-22 academic year.
Students and their schools are:
•Cache High School:
Krista Yackeyonny – McMahon Legacy Scholarship;
•Chattanooga High School: Sarah Nunley – McMahon Legacy Scholarship;
•Eisenhower High School: Jenny Chen – Nurse Education Program Scholarship;
•Elgin High School: Braeden Moreland – H.W. Almen/West OKC Rotary Scholarship;
•Fletcher High School: Austin Berntsen – American Society of Landscape Architects Scholarship, Oklahoma State Board of Architecture Path to Licensure Scholarship; Jaidyn Peters – McMahon Legacy Scholarship;
•Lawton High School:
Leigh Johnson – Oklahoma Youth With Promise Scholarship;
•MacArthur High School: Alexis De Luna – Lamont N. Wilson ROTC Scholarship; Savannah Layeski – H.W. Almen/West OKC Rotary Scholarship; Juliana Wahnee – Dortha Dever Business Scholarship.
In total, the Oklahoma City Community Foundation awarded nearly $2.8 million in scholarships to 821 students throughout the state for the 2021-22 academic year.
Graduating seniors from all 77 Oklahoma counties may be eligible to apply for scholarships for the upcoming year. Online applications open Friday. To learn more about the scholarships available through the Oklahoma City Community Foundation, visit occf.org/scholarships.