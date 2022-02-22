Lawton and area students were among those named to the honor rolls at the University of Central Oklahoma.
To qualify for the President’s Honor Roll, students must achieve a 4.0 grade point average. Those named to the Dean’s Honor Roll achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or better.
Students included:
President
Lawton: Khalil Cabrera-Tosado, Yaneida Caraballo, Joshua William Chao, Corbyn Nauman, Chloe Patterson.
Altus: Philip Isaac Dyer.
Anadarko: Alexis Nikole Foreman.
Cache: Taylor L. Cullins, Luke Dawson Edmonson, Brianna Renea Taylor.
Chattanooga: Kyrah Sharene Raasch.
Duncan: Victoria Marie Bates, Cassie Nicole Gonzalez, Rylie Fay Koning, Mary Elizabeth Prather, Jayson A. Raj, Ava Jade Ryan.
Elgin: Sarah Marie Ellis.
Frederick: Molly Mree Biggs, Kristian Dawn Combs, Ana Elizabeth Contreras.
Geronimo: Hannah JuRee Fannin.
Indiahoma: Allison Jill Longacre.
Marlow: Kelsey Cheyenne Byrd, Lilian Grace Smith.
Sterling: Linus Nicole Culp.
Walters: Haley Kay Smith.
Dean
Lawton: Anslee Hope Bridges, Ai’jah Monae Brown, Elizabeth Claire High, Colin King Hooper, Lindsey Nicole Sweeden, Mandy S. Woodward.
Altus: Joye Mae Black, McKinsey Erin Wilmes.
Anadarko: Brooklyn Nicole Galey, Haley Danielle Johnson.
Cache: McKenzie Leigh Bookout, Rhys Angel Rodriguez.
Carnegie: Paul Jacob Watson.
Duncan: Katrina Michelle Bevans, Justice Bailey Craig, Aaron Curry, LizBeth Diaz, Kelsi A. Evans, Nicholas Charles Johnson, Evan Graham Moore, Ashlynn M. Pharaoh, Alexus LeeAnna Rosser, Cheyanne Fanisha Young Tredup.
Elgin: Alexia Nicole Baker, Dylan Michael Picht.
Marlow: David Gage O’Neal.
Waurika: Ryleigh Shyanne Watkins.