Lawton and area students were among those named to the honor rolls at the University of Central Oklahoma.

To qualify for the President’s Honor Roll, students must achieve a 4.0 grade point average. Those named to the Dean’s Honor Roll achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or better.

Students included:

President

Lawton: Khalil Cabrera-Tosado, Yaneida Caraballo, Joshua William Chao, Corbyn Nauman, Chloe Patterson.

Altus: Philip Isaac Dyer.

Anadarko: Alexis Nikole Foreman.

Cache: Taylor L. Cullins, Luke Dawson Edmonson, Brianna Renea Taylor.

Chattanooga: Kyrah Sharene Raasch.

Duncan: Victoria Marie Bates, Cassie Nicole Gonzalez, Rylie Fay Koning, Mary Elizabeth Prather, Jayson A. Raj, Ava Jade Ryan.

Elgin: Sarah Marie Ellis.

Frederick: Molly Mree Biggs, Kristian Dawn Combs, Ana Elizabeth Contreras.

Geronimo: Hannah JuRee Fannin.

Indiahoma: Allison Jill Longacre.

Marlow: Kelsey Cheyenne Byrd, Lilian Grace Smith.

Sterling: Linus Nicole Culp.

Walters: Haley Kay Smith.

Dean

Lawton: Anslee Hope Bridges, Ai’jah Monae Brown, Elizabeth Claire High, Colin King Hooper, Lindsey Nicole Sweeden, Mandy S. Woodward.

Altus: Joye Mae Black, McKinsey Erin Wilmes.

Anadarko: Brooklyn Nicole Galey, Haley Danielle Johnson.

Cache: McKenzie Leigh Bookout, Rhys Angel Rodriguez.

Carnegie: Paul Jacob Watson.

Duncan: Katrina Michelle Bevans, Justice Bailey Craig, Aaron Curry, LizBeth Diaz, Kelsi A. Evans, Nicholas Charles Johnson, Evan Graham Moore, Ashlynn M. Pharaoh, Alexus LeeAnna Rosser, Cheyanne Fanisha Young Tredup.

Elgin: Alexia Nicole Baker, Dylan Michael Picht.

Marlow: David Gage O’Neal.

Waurika: Ryleigh Shyanne Watkins.