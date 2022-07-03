Stillwater — Lawton and area residents are among the students who qualified for the President’s and Dean’s honor rolls at Oklahoma State University.
Full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade point average of 4.0 made the President’s Honor Roll, and students with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher with no grade below a C made the Dean’s Honor Roll. Students include:
Lawton: President’s: Kiana enise Carpenter, Thadius Michael Carter, Courtney Rosemary Clark, Makinley Anne Kennedy, Kylee Beth Kerr, Adrian Parker, Bryson Jonathan Pickett, Samantha Noell Price, Lamonika Janelle Wigfall. Dean’s: Gabhriel Alanis Barber, Alyssa Nicole Butac, Alycia Renee Crabb, Anthony A. Gonzales, Anaiya Lenee Goodner, Shawn Michael Hilliary, Caleigh Ann James, Kyler Shawn Jenderseck, Claire M. MacArthur Jung, Airick Douglas Klann, William Andrew Krieg, Justin Scott Levick, Harmon Wade Newell, Victoria Sue Sanders, Jaydon Trevaun Suppes, Katelyn E. Woods.
Altus: President’s: Ryan Cale Gallagher, Alexsia Kristin Kelley, Bailey R. McLeod. Dean’s: Kennedy N. Beason, Cayden Danielle Beckner, Victoria Grace Furfey, Kolton Hunter Hurst, Thomas Nye.
Cache: President’s: Christion M. Daly, Brandon R. Wilk. Dean’s: Kaitlin Elizabeth Ashcraft, Franchesca M. Young, Kai Alexander Ziatnik.
Chattanooga: President’s: Toby A. Denny, Lexia Claire Carter, Rhonda Renee Morton, Kassidy Jo Self, Madeleine Elizabeth Walz. Dean’s: Taylor Renea Hysong, Madison Grace Kehr, Emily B. Penick.
Duncan: President’s: Logan Skye Churchman, Raylee Elexandra Conn, Hannah E. Farris, Vanessa A. Moore, Alexia Lynn Newman, Lauren Lee Spohn, Allison Camry Tullous, Diamond Alexsis Turner. Dean’s: Michael Gage Allie, Daysia R. Blackwell, Sadie C. Cowan, Gracey Layne Davoult, Bella Lynn Farrow, Kaden Michael Fears, Marina D. Glasscock, Austin J. May, Brooklin Sari Morrow, John R. Philips, Jacob Taylor Riley, Joseph Hunter Roberts, Makenzie Lyn Terrell, Garrett R. Thornton, Kara Michelle Whitt, Katy Elizabeth Whitt, Avery Nicole Wilson.
Elgin: Wyatt Adam Barrier, President’s.
Fletcher: President’s: Todd Austin Berntsen, Ronie Kay Loffelmacher. Dean’s: Mason H. McGuire, Reese Meadow McGuire, Dominica Tyana Julia Claudiana Simmons.
Frederick: Paige Orr, Lauren Orr and Christopher Daniel Schei, President’s; Matthew Logan Schei, Dean’s.
Marlow: President’s: Malachi Lee Eveland, Lindley R. Newberry, Reece P. Walker. Dean’s: Macey Kay Bateman, Karissa F. Huffman, Aryanna Michelle North, Lauren Marie Perry, Jaci Dawn Strickland.
Sterling: Bailee Jean Fehring, President’s.