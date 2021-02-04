Lawton and area residents are among the students who qualified for the honor rolls for the Fall 2020 semester at the University of Central Oklahoma.
Students named to the President's Honor Roll had a 4.0 grade point average (GPA), while the Dean's List includes students with a GPA of 3.5 or better and no grade lower than a B. Students must complete at least 12 hours of on-campus class credit to qualify. Students included:
Lawton: President's Honor Roll: Ladaesha Faye Dubose-Porter, Iesha McAuley, E'Lexus Nicole Merriweather, Corbyn Nauman and Emma Elizabeth Shady. Dean's Honor Roll: Destinee Rochel Boston, Joseph Castro, Joshua William Chao, Elizabeth Claire High, Colin King Hooper, Kejuan Neal, Raven Akim Parker, Chloe Patterson, Megan Elise Watkins and Mandy S. Woodward.
Altus: President's Honor Roll: Joye Mae Black, Alyna Marise Castillo and Emily Kate Pickett. Dean's Honor Roll: Irelia Jazmin Box, Bethany Dawn Garrison and John Purdue.
Anadarko: Dean's Honor Roll: Austin Laney Bowman.
Blair: President's Honor Roll: Matthew Scott Gregory.
Cache: President's Honor Roll: McKenzie Leigh Bookout, Taylor L. Cullins and Brianna Renea Taylor.
Carnegie: President's Honor Roll: Paul Jacob Watson.
Cement: Dean's Honor Roll: Brailei Shai Myers.
Duncan: President's Honor Roll: Madison Arrington, Victoria Marie Bates, Aaron Curry, LizBeth Diaz, Briana D. Loafman, Jenna Brooke Rightmire and Emily Mae Sutherland. Dean's Honor Roll: Sydney Aleece Faulkner, Alivia Kathleen Galvan, Serena Marie Hyder, Katlyn Jones, Natascha Yvonne Mercadante, Evan Graham Moore and Mary Elizabeth Prather.
Elgin: President's Honor Roll: Julessa Felisario Colong, Jessica Renee Ellis, Dylan Michael Picht and Jami L. Wynne. Dean's Honor Roll: Alexia Nicole Baker and Elizabeth Rose Coots.
Frederick: President's Honor Roll: Camryn Paige Taylor. Dean's Honor Roll: Molly M'Ree Biggs and Kristian Dawn Combs.
Geronimo: President's Honor Roll: Hannah JuRee Fannin.
Headrick: President's Honor Roll: Haley Michelle Newman.
Marlow: President's Honor Roll: Kelsey Cheyenne Byrd, Walker Gabriel Holland and Lilian Grace Smith. Dean's Honor Roll: Nathanial Allen Dennis, Dalton Wade Dennison and James Rider Johnston.
Sterling: Dean's Honor Roll: Linus Nicole Culp.
Tipton: Dean's Honor Roll: Macy Marie Potts.
Walters: President's Honor Roll: Haley Kay Smith.
Waurika: President's Honor Roll: Ryleigh S. Watkins. Dean's Honor Roll: Emily Rose Waid.