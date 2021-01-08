Lawton area residents are among the students who qualified for the honor roll at Midwestern State University, Wichita Falls, Texas.
Students include:
Lawton: Leighton Reed, Dean’s Honor Roll, dental hygiene; Braelyn Ringwald, Provost’s Honor Roll, special education EC-21; Sydnee Stolz, President’s Honor Roll, dental hygiene.
Cache: Ashley Turner, President’s Honor Roll, political science.
Fort Sill: Shernel Thomas, Provost’s Honor Roll, management.
Geronimo: Dalton McDonald, Dean’s Honor Roll, political science.
The President’s Honor Roll includes students who complete 12 hours in one semester with no grade lower than A (4.0). The Provost’s Honor Roll includes students who complete 12 hours in one semester with a grade point average of 3.75 to 3.99 and no grade lower than a C, while the Dean’s Honor Roll includes students with a grade point average of 3.50 to 3.74 and no grade lower than a C.