EDMOND — Lawton and area students are among those who qualified for the President’s and Dean’s honor rolls at the University of Central Oklahoma for the Spring 2023 semester.
Students qualified for the President’s Honor Roll by achieving a 4.0 grade point average, while those on the Dean’s Honor Roll achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or better, with no grade lower than a B. Students included:
Lawton: Khalil S. Cabrera Tosado, Daniel Ellis, Colin King Hooper and Shelby Price, President’s; Joshua William Chao, Audrey Monique Ellis, Elizabeth Claire High, Elena L. Manning, Kejuan Demarkus Neal, Celeste Powell, Gavin Taylor, William Watkins, and Michael Anthony Williams, Dean’s.
Altus: Chanda Gomez, Canyon Dean Hart and Emily Kate Pickett, President’s; Maribel Garza-Willis, Dean’s.
Anadarko: Austin Laney Bowman and Joshua Owens, Dean’s.
Cache: Brianna Taylor, President’s.
Carnegie: Paul Jacob Watson, Dean’s.
Cement: Brailei Shai Myers, Dean’s.
Duncan: Marissa Anne Bumgarner, Mackenzie Rene Cook, Lizbeth Diaz and Cheyanne Fanisha Young Tredup, President’s; Joel Blackburn, Ayden Curry, Cassie Nicole Gonzalez, Nicholas Charles Johnson, Rylie Fay Koning, Paisli D. Price and Madison Makenzie Woods, Dean’s.
Elgin: Sarah Marie Ellis, President’s; Laura J. Breidenstein and Dylan Michael Picht, Dean’s.
Geronimo: Hannah Juree Fannin, Dean’s.
Indiahoma: Allison Jill Longacre, Dean’s.
Marlow: Noah L. Davis, Alexis Rhiannon Hack, Lilian Grace Smith and Luke Thomas Tolle, President’s; Jerricka G. Hammond, Walker Gabriel Holland, Micah Lynn and Aubri Gale Pearson, Dean’s.
Waurika: Riley David Cronin, Dean’s.