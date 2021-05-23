MANCHESTER, N.H — Lawton and area students have been named to the Winter 2021 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University.

Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List.

Students are:

Lawton: Khalia Milton, Donald Powell, Myoshi Lee, Amber Wren and Seth Robinson.

Duncan: Erica Hancock and Hannah Bell.

Elgin: Kasandra Mathews and Andres Arreola.

Fort Sill: Sabghatullah Abdali, Tyler Justice and Dylan Taylor.

Altus: Amanda Villwock

Roosevelt: John Anderson and Tammy Powell.

