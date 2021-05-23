MANCHESTER, N.H — Lawton and area students have been named to the Winter 2021 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University.
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List.
Students are:
Lawton: Khalia Milton, Donald Powell, Myoshi Lee, Amber Wren and Seth Robinson.
Duncan: Erica Hancock and Hannah Bell.
Elgin: Kasandra Mathews and Andres Arreola.
Fort Sill: Sabghatullah Abdali, Tyler Justice and Dylan Taylor.
Altus: Amanda Villwock
Roosevelt: John Anderson and Tammy Powell.