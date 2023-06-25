WEATHERFORD — Lawton and area students have qualified for the honor rolls for the Spring 2023 semester at Southwestern Oklahoma State University.
To qualify, students must earn all As in 12 or more hours during a semester for the President’s Honor Roll, or earn a 3.5 or higher grade point average, with no grade lower than a C, for the Dean’s Honor Roll.
Students on the Dean’s Honor Roll include:
Altus: Rylee Madison Borrego, Allison Jo Cook, Kalee Kathryn Cross, Callie Breanne Smith.
Anadarko: Annabelle Mamie Hawkins, Dekses O’dette Martinez, Chastity Inamarie Vargas, Selena Whiteshield, Layni Shea Zinn.
Apache: Madilyn Norene Brumbelow, Morgan Rivers Claborn, Grace Kay Collard, Billy Dean Nunn.
Cache: Maci Ann Chandler, Jaylen David Niedo.
Carnegie: Kaden Linn Adkins, Paris Geovhonte Holmes, Rosalinda Martinez, Tristan D. Shirey.
Cyril: Corbin Keith Brown, Raycee Lane Morrow, Chief Jordan Prairie.
Duncan: Joshua Evan Bumgarner, Brevin Wade Hampton.
Elgin: Taylor McKenna Jones, Brittney Ann Lord, Ethan Nicholas Mewhirter, Dalton Micheal Peak, Cody Ryan Peel, Hannah Renae Scheuren, Lillian Camille Young.
Fletcher: Jayce Wayne Lovelady, Annaliese Fay Statler.
Fort Cobb: Jake Ryne Biddy, Logan Kenneth Circles, Camden H. Parker.
Frederick: Ethan Montgomery Combs, Deuna Donyell Miller, Kaitlyn N. Schrick, Elijah Jacob Vaughan.
Indiahoma: Ian James Hodge, Koal Berik Kinder.
Lawton: Madison Marie Banknell, Bryce Ashlen Braly, Margarette De Castro de Dios, Tori Paige Freeman, Stephanie R. Martin, Sethe Kahale Morita, Tanner Olsen, Hanniel Park.
Marlow: Tyler Lane Bandy, Jenna Diane Keeler.
Mountain View: Skylar Bryce Ahlsten, Rowdy Drake Albert, Jarrett Michael Justin, Emily Ruth Teal, Lindsey Jene Troglin.
Snyder: Marquis Tilquan Aiken, Jaron Foster.
Tipton: Bennett Caitlin Lee Bennett, Crystal Gutierrez.
Students on the President’s Honor Roll include:
Altus: Raegan Nicole Cope, Deonna Deweese, Tucker Reed Lambert, Timothy Ray Lee, Jessica Mae Massey, Heather Marie Ramirez, Destiny Taylor Von Raesfeld, Emelie Paige Von Raesfeld.
Anadarko: Jackilyn Rashel Franklin, Kassidy D. Freie, Averi Michelle Zinn.
Apache: Kadree C. Nunn, Abby Mae Vail.
Cache: Hannah Gail Givens, Blake Andrew Young.
Carnegie: Abbigale Raylen Bilyeu, Billy Don Harmon, Tomas Izquierdo.
Cyril: Matthew Brian Hansen-Duffy.
Devol: Jaelie Nickole Lamar.
Duncan: Victoria Diane Gibbs.
Elgin: Holden Myers Bartosovsky, Chase A. Defilippo, Trinity Jean Harvey, Delaney Danae York.
Fletcher: Hannah B. Barrick, Jadyn Lee Nunley, Paige Anna Nunley.
Fort Cobb: Rylie Michelle Repp.
Frederick: Marisa Burleson, Aaron K. Dill, Dominique Nicole Manning, Rachel Nicole Mitchell, Caroline Claire Newman, Malachi Marnin Newton, Jason Frank Tittle.
Grandfield: Wyatt D. Crossland.
Lawton: Shirley Dubose, Kristian Flores, Holly E. Monostori, Emily Grace Peralta, John Eldon Roberts, Jessica Carol May Thompson, Kathleen G. Wohlford.
Marlow: Kyndalin R. Byrd, Kaily Lynn Early, Jaden Brock Freeman, Landry Pearce Freeman, Sydney Lynn Kovar, Rebekah A. McPherson.
Mountain View: Erin Rene Payne.
Rush Springs: Brooke April Frederick.
Quickle Lara Dawn Rush Springs OK
Snyder: Hunter Mackenzie Anderson, Micah Richard Baker, Darra Denise Lamar.
Sterlilng: Brady Carl Bridges, Jason M. Huitt.