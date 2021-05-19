Lawton and area residents who qualified for the honor rolls at Midwestern State University for the Spring 2021 semester.
Students include:
Lawton: Addison Hanna, Provost’s Honor Roll, pre-radiologic technology; Leighton Reed, President’s Honor Roll, dental hygiene; Braelyn Ringwald, Provost’s Honor Roll, special education EC-17; Sydnee Stolz, President’s Honor Roll, dental hygiene.
Cache: Jasmine Edwards, Provost’s Honor Roll, dental hygiene; Ashley Turner, President’s Honor Roll, political science
Geronimo: Dalton McDonald, President’s Honor Roll, political science.
Students who complete 12 hours in one semester with no grade lower than A (4.0) will be included on the President’s Honor Roll. Students who complete 12 hours in one semester with a grade point average of 3.75 to 3.99 and no grade lower than C will be included on the Provost’s Honor Roll. Students who complete a 12 hours in one semester with a grade point average of 3.50 to 3.74 and no grade lower than C will be included on the Dean’s Honor Roll. Students may not have semester grades of I, WF, or NC.