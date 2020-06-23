Lawton and area students have qualified for the honor rolls at Northwestern Oklahoma State University.
Those on the President’s Honor Roll earned a 4.0 grade point average (GPA) in a minimum of 12 undergraduate or nine graduate hours. Those on the Vice President’s list had a GPA of 3.5 or better in a minimum of 12 undergraduate or nine graduate hours. Undergraduate students on the honorable mention lists had GPAs of 4.0 or 3.5, respectively, in a minimum of three to a maximum of 11 semester hours. Students were:
President’s Honor Roll: Emily Poindexter, Elgin; Wyatt Bergner, Marlow; Timothy Jacobson, Snyder.
Vice President’s Honor Roll: Keion Bateast and Mariah Malloy, Lawton; Selena McDonald, Fletcher; Hannah Lankister, Fort Cobb.
President’s Honorable Mention: Allison Riddle, Marlow.