MANCHESTER, NH — Lawton and area students have qualified for the President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University for the Winter 2023 term.
To qualify, fulltime students must have earned a grade point average of 3.7 or above for the President’s List. Students include:
Fort Sill: Tatiana Percell, Tshaye Gordon; Lawton: Devon Deleon, Sheldon Johnson, Quentin Mercer, Jason Prevette, Winett Jeffers, Jason Cargill, Michael Bonanza; Altus: Jessica Cintron, Laci May; Cache: Sabrina Vickers; and Duncan: Tiffany French, Ryan Logsdon, Kory Griffith, Tina Byrne.