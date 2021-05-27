Lawton area students are among those who qualified for the Winter 2021 Dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University.
Students are Allen Dickey, Jessie Sampley and Stephanie Hoffman-Kuszmaul, all of Lawton; Jimilynn Anderson, Fort Sill; and James Plumley, Elgin.
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade point average of 3.5 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.