EDMOND — Lawton and area students are among those who qualified for the President’s and Dean’s honor rolls for the Spring 2022 semester at the University of Central Oklahoma.
Students qualified for the President’s Honor Roll achieved a 4.0 grade point average, while the Dean’s Honor Roll designates those with a grade point average of at least 3.5 and no grade lower than a B. Students included:
Lawton: President’s: Ai’jah Monae Brown, Khalil S. Cabrera Tosado, Yaneida Caraballo, Corbyn Nauman. Dean’s: Anslee Hope Bridges, Joshua William Chao, Elizabeth Claire High, Colin King Hooper, Kaci Reece Long.
Altus: President’s: Philip Isaac Dyer, Maribel Garza-Willis. Dean’s: Canyon Dean Hart.
Apache: Dean’s: Austin Lee Schartzer.
Cache: President’s: McKenzie Leigh Bookout, Taylor L. Cullins, Brianna Renea Taylor. Dean’s: Rhys Angel Rodriguez.
Carnegie: President’s: Trinity Aline Dietrich. Dean’s: Paul Jacob Watson.
Chattanooga: President’s: Kyrah Sharene Raasch.
Cyril: Dean’s: Gabrielle Lynn Row.
Duncan: President’s: Madison Arrington, Victoria Marie Bates, Katrina Michelle Bevans, Jenna Brooke Rightmire. Dean’s: Kiana S. Baker, Aaron Curry, LizBeth Diaz, Ava Jade Ryan, Zachary Charles Schreckengost, Cheyanne Fanisha Young Tredup.
Elgin: President’s: Sarah Marie Ellis, Dylan Michael Picht.
Fletcher: President’s: Valerie Batencourt.
Frederick: President’s: Molly Mree Biggs. Dean’s: Kristian Dawn Combs, Adam Brent Rodriguez.
Marlow: President’s: Alexis Rhiannon Hack, Lilian Grace Smith, Caitlin Marie Thomas. Dean’s: Kelsey Cheyenne Byrd, Walker Gabriel Holland, Abby Rae Kelly, David Gage O’Neal.
Walters: President’s: Haley Kay Smith.