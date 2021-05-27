Lawton and area residents are among the undergraduate students who qualified for the honor rolls for the spring semester at Northwestern Oklahoma State University.
Gracee Hill, Lawton, qualified for the Vice President’s Honor Roll.
Qualifying for the President’s Honor Roll were Emily Poindexter, Elgin; Wyatt Bergner, Marlow; Benjamin Kliewer, Mountain View; and Timothy Jacobson, Snyder.
Those on the President’s Honor Roll earned all A’s, or a 4.0 grade point average in a minimum of 12 undergraduate graduate hours. Those on the Vice President’s list had grade point averages of 3.5 or better in a minimum of 12 undergraduate hours.