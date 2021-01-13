Lawton area residents are among the students who qualified for the honor rolls for the Fall 2020 semester at Oklahoma State University.
Full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade point average of 4.0 made the President’s Honor Roll, and students with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher with no grade below a C made the Dean’s Honor Roll. Students include:
Lawton: Barber, Gabhriel Alanis, President’s Honor Roll; Burke, Sydney Taylor, President’s Honor Roll; Butac, Alyssa Nicole, Dean’s Honor Roll; Carter, Thadius Michael, President’s Honor Roll; Clark, Courtney R., Dean’s Honor Roll; Cunningham, Hope Reagan, President’s Honor Roll; Godfrey, Elizabeth A., President’s Honor Roll; Gonzalez, Malea Ann Victoria, Dean’s Honor Roll; Hardin, Tristan Wayne, Dean’s Honor Roll; Heffernan, Conner J., President’s Honor Roll; Hight, Madison Danielle, President’s Honor Roll; Jung, Claire M., Dean’s Honor Roll; Kennedy, Makinley Anne, President’s Honor Roll; Kennedy, Raegan E., Dean’s Honor Roll; Kopsky, Elizabeth Michelle, Dean’s Honor Roll; Krieg, William Andrew, Dean’s Honor Roll; Lane, Ethan T., President’s Honor Roll; Langford, Brook A.M., President’s Honor Roll; Lewis, Payton A., Dean’s Honor Roll; Liverman, Angel Lauryn, Dean’s Honor Roll; Martin-Teakell, Aiden Michael, Dean’s Honor Roll; Musick-Crow, Madeleine Annalise, Dean’s Honor Roll; Newell, Harmon Wade, Dean’s Honor Roll; Pauley, Braden Cole, Dean’s Honor Roll; Phelps, Abigail Kay, Dean’s Honor Roll; Pina-Perez, Marco Antonio, Dean’s Honor Roll; Pool, Trevor Richard, Dean’s Honor Roll; Price, Samantha Noell, President’s Honor Roll; Pruitt, Ryan Aubrey, Dean’s Honor Roll; Roberts, Morgan, Dean’s Honor Roll; Sammons (Risley), Kaylynn A., Dean’s Honor Roll; Sanders, Victoria Sue, Dean’s Honor Roll; Scott, Madelyn Ann, President’s Honor Roll; Smith, Kelsee Christine, President’s Honor Roll; Stephens, Gabriel Terry, Dean’s Honor Roll.
Fort Sill: Clark, Joel Jonathan, Dean’s Honor Roll.
Altus: Covington II, Nathan, Dean’s Honor Roll; Duncan, Jake Jeffrey, Dean’s Honor Roll; Feazel, Levi James, President’s Honor Roll; Furfey, Victoria Grace, President’s Honor Roll; Gallagher, Ryan Cale, President’s Honor Roll; Hurst, Kolton Hunter, Dean’s Honor Roll; Kerr, Kennedy G., Dean’s Honor Roll; Landers, Maggie B., Dean’s Honor Roll; Muller, Luke R., President’s Honor Roll; Perry, Julianne Rae, President’s Honor Roll; Ryman, Taysia Renee, Dean’s Honor Roll; Sanchez, Bernardo Antonio, President’s Honor Roll; Scott, David Michael, Dean’s Honor Roll.
Apache: Springer, Ethan David, Dean’s Honor Roll.
Cache: Ashcraft, Kaitlin Elizabeth, President’s Honor Roll; Clemmer, Kaden Gage, Dean’s Honor Roll; Daly, Christion M., Dean’s Honor Roll; Roseberry, Anna Renee, Dean’s Honor Roll; Wilk, Brandon R., Dean’s Honor Roll; Zlatnik, Adam Michael, Dean’s Honor Roll; Zlatnik, Kai Alexander, President’s Honor Roll.
Chattanooga: Denny, Toby A., Dean’s Honor Roll; Geis, Mykayla Marie, Dean’s Honor Roll; Hysong, Taylor Renea, Dean’s Honor Roll; Kirk, Emily Ann, President’s Honor Roll.
Duncan: Baker, Kale Reece, Dean’s Honor Roll; Blackwell, Daysia R., Dean’s Honor Roll; Churchman, Logan Skye, President’s Honor Roll; Doughty, Cole J., President’s Honor Roll; Ely, Emily Cora, President’s Honor Roll; Gibbs, Phylip Trent I., Dean’s Honor Roll; Gonzalez, Delia J., Dean’s Honor Roll; Kafer, Rebekah N., President’s Honor Roll; Mayes, Zane Cole, Dean’s Honor Roll; McCauley, Morgan Brooke, Dean’s Honor Roll; Moore, Vanessa A., President’s Honor Roll; Morrow, Brooklin Sari, Dean’s Honor Roll; Newman, Alexia Lynn, Dean’s Honor Roll; Peckenpaugh, Zane D., President’s Honor Roll; Peters, Abigail K., Dean’s Honor Roll; Sellers, MaKenzie R., Dean’s Honor Roll; Simpson, Reed M., President’s Honor Roll; Sorrell, Lauren G., President’s Honor Roll; Thornton, Garrett R., President’s Honor Roll; Turner, Charli L., Dean’s Honor Roll; Vassella, Darien D., Dean’s Honor Roll; Whitt, Katy Elizabeth, Dean’s Honor Roll; Williams, Lane Thomas, President’s Honor Roll; Wilson, Avery Nicole, Dean’s Honor Roll; Wright, Caleb E., Dean’s Honor Roll.
Elgin: Bridges, Zachary Chase, Dean’s Honor Roll; Carter, Lexia Claire, President’s Honor Roll; Long, Olivia J., Dean’s Honor Roll; Self, Kassidy Jo, Dean’s Honor Roll; Taylor, Jatelyn Michelle, President’s Honor Roll; Walz, Madeleine E., Dean’s Honor Roll.
Fletcher: Berntsen, Todd Austin, President’s Honor Roll; Loffelmacher, Ronie Kay, President’s Honor Roll; Simmons, Dominica Tyana Julia Claudiana, Dean’s Honor Roll; Starsnic, Samantha Haley, President’s Honor Roll.
Frederick: Howard, Bailey Lynn, President’s Honor Roll; Orr, Brooke N., President’s Honor Roll; Treadwell, Kenton R.,President’s Honor Roll.
Marlow: Coffman, Jayden Kit, Dean’s Honor Roll; Eveland, Malachi Lee, President’s Honor Roll; Fikes, Nathan W., President’s Honor Roll; Huffman, Karissa F., Dean’s Honor Roll; Knox, Lauryn A., President’s Honor Roll; McGill, Jonathan S., Dean’s Honor Roll; Perry, Lauren Marie, Dean’s Honor Roll.
Sterling: Fehring, Bailee Jea, President’s Honor Roll.
Walters: Ray, Calli Jewell, President’s Honor Roll.