Sixteen high school seniors from Southwest Oklahoma will receive scholarships from the Lawton Community Foundation.
The annual scholarship awards are funded by Lawton Community Foundation donors and are created specifically to benefit Lawton-area students. The Foundation usually recognizes recipients at an annual breakfast, which the Foundation has unfortunately had to cancel this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We are immensely proud of the academic achievements and community involvement of these young people,” said David Towe, president of the Lawton Community Foundation Board of Trustees. “We are especially thankful for our donors whose generosity allowed us to increase our scholarship funds to exceed $35,000 this year. It is with their support that we are able to continue to grow our scholarship program and support these students on their educational journey.”
Through the Lawton Community Foundation scholarship program, graduating seniors from the Cache, Elgin, Frederick, Lawton, Eisenhower and MacArthur high schools are eligible to apply for scholarships varying up to $2,000 each. Recipients include students who may not be eligible for the most competitive academic scholarships, but are good students and are active in their community, as well as students who participate in ROTC and students who plan to attend Cameron University or Great Plains Technology Center. Additionally, recipients planning to attend Cameron University will receive a matching scholarship from the school.
“When I was little, someone asked me what I wanted to do when I grew up and I answered make movies – since then, that has been my goal,” said MacArthur High School senior and 2020 Lawton Community Foundation Scholar Alec Santos. “I am excited to go to college and pursue my dream, but I was concerned about how I would afford college. This scholarship from the Lawton Community Foundation is helping make my dream a reality.”
Lawton Community Foundation scholarship recipients for the 2020-21 academic year are as follows:
Benny McReynolds Scholarship (one-year, $2,000 award), Frederick High School, Jacquelyn Skinner;
Lamont N. Wilson ROTC Scholarship (one-year, $1,000 award), MacArthur High School, Trinity Hoffman;
Lawton Community Foundation Scholars (one-year, $2,000 award): Lawton High School: Kailah Davis; Eisenhower High School: Grace Bellofatto, Madalynn El Kouri, Blakelee Marco; MacArthur High School: Brandon Craig, Samarah Hutchinson, Alec Santos; Cache High School: Hannah Buttry; Elgin High School, Garrett Cooper; Frederick High School, Estella Reyes;
Lawton Noon Lions Club Scholarship (four-year award of $1,500 annually to attend Cameron University), Elgin High School, Jadance Black;
McMahon Legacy Scholarship (one-year, $1,250 award), MacArthur High School – Sydney Burke, Colby Gilpen; and
Nell Franklin Scholarship (one-year, $2,000 award): Eisenhower High School, Blakelee Marco; Lawton High School, Shalei Okamura;
An affiliate of the Oklahoma City Community Foundation, the Lawton Community Foundation was established in 1999 to support the charitable interests of Lawton and the surrounding area. Since its inception, the Lawton Community Foundation has reinvested more than $6.2 million back into the community through scholarships, community grants and annual distributions to charitable organizations.
For more information on the Lawton Community Foundation, please visit www.lawtoncf.org.