WEATHERFORD, OK — Lawton and area residents are among the students who earned diplomas during Spring 2022 commencement exercises at Southwestern Oklahoma State University. They included:
Lawton: Emily Grace Peralta, health sciences, bachelor of science; Jeremy Melvin Younkin, school counseling, master of education; Lori L. Sawyer, school psychology, specialist in education; Ysangela M. Santana, physical therapist assistant, associate in applied science; Melinda Stump, school psychology, specialist in education; Sarah Elizabeth Medina, nursing, master of science in nursing; Amber Renae Hobbs, nursing, bachelor of science.
Altus: Anthony James Yeager, medical laboratory technician, associate in applied science; Brandon Ybarra, sports management, master of education in education; Emily Elise Kelley, physical therapist assistant, associate in applied science; Erin Nicole Waldroop, health science, associate of science; Gabriella Alisa Lebron, nursing, RN to BSN; Jeff Morrison Diltz, medical laboratory technician, associate in applied science; Jimmie Kate Cope, nursing, bachelor of science; Kaitlin Renee Warren, nursing, RN to BSN; Lynsey Erin Sellers, management, bachelor of business administration; Mary Cedillo, healthcare informatics & info management, master of science; Megan K. Durrant, art education, bachelor of arts in education; Rachel Joyce Koszczewski, organizational leadership, bachelor of science.
Anadarko: Brayden L. Nunn, exercise science, bachelor of science; Cassiday Clara Thompson, pharmaceutical sciences, bachelor of science; Cassiday Clara Thompson, pharmacy, doctor of pharmacy; Darian Simmons, medical laboratory technician, associate in applied science; Sarah Lynn Stoffels, music education, bachelor of music education.
Cache: Ian Rylee Gunnarschja, music performance-orchestral, bachelor of music; Jerah Welborn, English, bachelor of arts; Landen Bryson Abbott, health and physical education, bachelor of science in education; Marcellous Reyvon Dowell, healthcare informatics & info management, master of science; Todd Emmett Bowles, music education, bachelor of music education.
Carnegie: Ronnie Joe Nix, educational administration, master of education; Edith Ramirez, health information management, bachelor of science; Jeffrey Lee Louis Bear, entrepreneurship, bachelor of business administration; Keisha Cree Nix, educational administration, master of education; Kyla Brooke Weaver, interdisciplinary studies, bachelor of arts; Rachel Kendra Willis, psychology, bachelor of science.
Central High: Brianna Furman, medical laboratory technician, associate in applied science; Devin Da’ron Pugh, sports management, bachelor of science; Faith Carroll Merritt, accounting, bachelor of business administration
Chattanooga: Brooke Cheyenne Braly, health science, bachelor of applied science, and physical therapist assistant, associate in applied science.
Duncan: Brittany LeAnn Brooks, health science, associate of science; Bryana Paige Nicole Noble, nursing, RN to BSN; Caden Reese Bowles, biomedical science, bachelor of science.
Elgin: Daphne Nicole Bynum, nursing, bachelor of science; Hunter Jacob Hampton, computer science, bachelor of science; Laurel Abigayle Hughes, history education, bachelor of arts in education; Lauren Korinna Mandakunis, nursing, bachelor of science; Taylor Anne Ford, health care administration, bachelor of science.
Fort Cobb: Allison D. Laney, physical therapist assistant, associate in applied science; Macy B. Griffin, elementary education, bachelor of Science in education.
Frederick: Hanna Irene Gonzalez, nursing, bachelor of science; Jessica Gaytan, health information management, bachelor of science.
Indiahoma: Lacie Clare Chavez, interdisciplinary studies, bachelor of arts.
Marlow: Jenna Diane Keeler, health science, associate of science; Miracle C. Crume, engineering technology, bachelor of science; Zachary Andrew Himes, physical therapist assistant, associate in applied science.
Mountain View-Gotebo: Erin Faye Lantz, physical therapist assistant, associate in applied science; Jannette Candelaria, elementary education, bachelor of science in education; Shawna L.eFaye Ford, healthcare informatics & info management, master of science; Tyler Scott Leiphardt, health sciences, bachelor of science.
Rush Springs: Christopher Ethan Long, biomedical science, bachelor of science; Toby Keith Clampitt, biological sciences, bachelor of science and public health, bachelor of science.
Snyder: Kaylee Madison Carter, medical laboratory technician, associate in applied science; Leslie Renee Perry, reading specialist, master of education in education.
Sterling: Trystin K Jarvis, physical therapist assistant, associate in applied science.
Temple: Rhiannon Michelle Calfy, organizational leadership, bachelor of science.
Tipton: Brandon Heath Cryer, pharmaceutical sciences, bachelor of science, and doctor of pharmacy; Sarah Crume, health sciences, bachelor of science.
Walters: Kelsi Dawn Carroll, elementary education, bachelor of science in education; Nathan Phillips Hart, general studies, associate of science.