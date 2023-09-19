OKLAHOMA CITY – Five sites in Southwest Oklahoma will be participating in Giving Sight Day, including two in Lawton.
Participating optometric physicians across Oklahoma will be giving complimentary eye exams to those in-need as part of the Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physician’s fourth annual Giving Sight Day. Most participating locations will hold complimentary vision clinics on Sept. 30, but some locations will participate on other days that week. Some clinics require appointments; others are first come, first served. Those making reservations should tell the office staff they are participating in Giving Sight Day.