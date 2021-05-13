The Lawton Community Foundation is inviting charitable organizations as well as state and local government agencies to apply for grants benefiting Lawton and the surrounding communities.
Community Grants of up to $5,000 will be awarded to support new or expanding projects that improve the quality of life and provide opportunities for a broad range of Lawton-area citizens.
Matching Grants of up to $5,000 also are available for charitable organizations with an endowment fund at the Lawton Community Foundation and organizations interested in establishing an endowment fund. Eligible organizations must have programming that benefits Lawton or the surrounding area and are required to raise a minimum of $5,000 to receive a Matching Grant.
In 2020, the Lawton Community Foundation awarded a total of $40,250 in Community Grants to 10 organizations and announced Matching Grant opportunities for 16 charitable organization endowment funds, which have until June 30 to complete their $5,000 fundraising goal.
“The assistance and stability these grants have offered to Lawton’s hardworking nonprofits has been especially important this year,” said David Towe, president of the Lawton Community Foundation Board of Trustees. “We are proud that our loyal donors continue to recognize the value of supporting the diverse group of nonprofits serving our community and allow us to offer these grant programs year after year.”
Both Community Grant and Matching Grant applications must be submitted online by July 1, 2021. Visit www.lawtoncf.org for more information, including grant guidelines for both programs. Interested organizations can gain access to applications by emailing a brief explanation of your project to Jennifer Stewart at j.stewart@occf.org.
An affiliate of the Oklahoma City Community Foundation, the Lawton Community Foundation was established in 1999 to support the charitable interests of Lawton and the surrounding area. Since its inception, the Lawton Community Foundation has reinvested more than $6.5 million back into the community through scholarships, community grants and annual distributions to charitable organizations. For more information on the Lawton Community Foundation, please visit www.lawtoncf.org.