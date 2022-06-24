Community leaders in Southwest Oklahoma are narrowing their list of projects they want considered under Oklahoma’s allocation of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
City Manager Michael Cleghorn said last week that community leaders from several Southwest Oklahoma entities met with the region’s legislators to discuss which projects — already submitted for consideration — stand the best chance of winning approval from legislators who are meeting in special session to determine exactly what they will fund.
Cleghorn said the goal of legislators was determining “what Lawton, as a community, is looking for.” Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski said legislators told community leaders what their focus needs to be, in terms of giving those communities “the best shot” at winning funding.
Based on that argument, the Lawton/Lawton area applications will be focused on four project areas:
• Upgrades to the Waurika Lake Master Conservancy District water system
• Water/sewer upgrades
• Water resiliency projects.
• Health projects or ones associated with hospitals
Rogalski said the Waurika project is important because it is a regional one. While Lawton has water rights to 60 percent of the lake’s holdings, that lake also provides water to five other conservancy district member cities in the region. The benefit is that funding the Waurika project “gives money to several people,” Rogalski said.
“It is not our project, but it is more regional,” he said, of the winning argument.
The ARPA applications included several related to the conservancy district, including $11.726 million for upgrades related to the electrical system that powers the conservancy district’s water transportation system and $6.457 million to upgrade tanks, pipes and protective devices to member cities, and replace a segment of line between Walters and Temple.
Water-related upgrades submitted by the City of Lawton include $20 million for the Ellsworth dam project, repairs needed on and under the Ellsworth spillway because of extensive damage caused by flooding.
The water resiliency projects could include plans to drill water wells into the Arbuckle-Timbered Hills aquifer that is under much of Comanche County. City officials have said the goal is finding wells that would provide a total of 5 million gallons of water a day, supplementing water now provided by lakes.
Regional ARPA requests include a number related to health and/or hospitals, including several that would fund new training programs to expand the healthcare work force or “grow” the number of nurses available at Comanche County Memorial Hospital. Another $50 million request would allow Comanche County Memorial Hospital to create emergency medical and primary care clinics in Elgin, Frederick and areas of Lawton near Fort Sill. The Frederick project would build a critical care hospital or rural emergency hospital, to benefit to a community that no longer has a hospital.