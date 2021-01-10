State Reps. Trey Caldwell, R-Lawton, and Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin, will host a public meeting on redistricting at 7 p.m. Monday at the Comanche County Farm Bureau, 502 S. 11th.
By law, the Oklahoma Legislature must redraw its legislative and congressional district boundaries to reflect changes in population every 10 years, immediately following the decennial census. The Oklahoma House of Representatives Redistricting Committee and its eight regional subcommittees are holding a series of town halls throughout the state to encourage input in the redistricting process, with sites to include Lawton.
Caldwell, chair of the Southwest Oklahoma subcommittee, said residents may participate in person or virtually. Hasenbeck is vice chair of the subcommittee, which also includes Rep. Rande Worthen, R-Lawton; Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton; Rep. Marcus McEntire, R-Duncan; Rep. Brad Boles, R-Marlow; Rep. Gerrid Kendrix, R-Altus; and Rep. Dick Lowe, R-Amber.
Anyone unable to attend the Lawton meeting may email comments to the House at redistrictoklahoma2020@okhouse.gov. All comments and public testimony will be shared with the committees. Site meetings are livestreamed when possible and video is archived. Previous House meetings may be viewed at https://okhouse.gov/Video/Default.aspx.
Additional information about the redistricting process can be found at https://okhouse.gov/Publications/Redistricting.aspx.